Happy Birthday Henry Cavill: This 'Witcher' is 'Superman' for real

May 05, 2021

Henry Cavill has been a part of an incredible journey so far.

While most fans remember him as Superman, his career goes far beyond that.

He made his Hollywood debut in a movie called Laguna, almost 20 years ago. Yes, really!

On his 38th birthday, let's take a look at some unusual stories about the man who wears many hats.

Happy Birthday, Henry Cavill.

Details

Why a magazine called Cavill 'the unluckiest man in Hollywood'

Empire magazine called him "the unluckiest man in Hollywood," because he missed out on many amazing movies.

For one, he couldn't get Superman Returns titular role. Cavill also lost two roles to Robert Pattinson, including Harry Potter.

He was in contention for Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins but lost that to Christian Bale.

Surprisingly, Cavill was also rejected for James Bond's role in Casino Royale!

Perseverance

He bugged his agents until he got 'The Witcher' role

Cavill also has immortalized Geralt of Rivia, the lead of The Witcher.

And he has real passion for this fantasy novel, having read all its chapters and played all the games.

So when he heard that The Witcher is getting a screen-adaptation, he "annoyed the living daylights out of my agents."

"I called them every day and said, 'Guys, now? Meeting now?,'" he informed.

Quote

'Kept on pushing, and I think Netflix just got tired'

"And they said, 'Look, we're not even close to that process yet,' and I kept on pushing, and eventually I think Netflix just got tired," Cavill hilariously shared. Do note, The Witcher Season 2 is expected to hit your screens later this year.

Trivia

He was rejected from James Bond because he was 'chubby'

While Cavill has a jaw-dropping physique now, turns out, some people thought otherwise.

Do you know he once had auditioned for the James Bond role, but got rejected?

It so happened that he had to re-enact a scene from a Sean Connery film involving a towel.

However, the director, Martin Campbell, said, 'Looking a little chubby there, Henry.'"

Consider him now, please?

Inspirational

When Cavill heroically rescued a turtle from incoming traffic

Movies aside, Cavill is a Superman in real-life too.

In 2017, a fan filmed him jumping out of his car to save a turtle from being run over.

Cavill was seen picking it up from the highway and placing it safely on the road side.

The video went viral, and people hailed him for his effort.

He was shooting for Justice League then.

Twitter Post

