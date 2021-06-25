Karisma Kapoor birthday special: She wasn't first choice for 'DTPH'?

Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor: Did you know she was the fifth choice for 'Dil To Pagal Hai'?

Karisma Kapoor walked straight into our hearts as Nisha of Dil to Pagal Hai with her smooth dancing and controlled acting. Her unrequited love for Rahul made us empathize with her, and left us searching for a much better guy than him for her. Such was the impact. But did you know, Kapoor wasn't even the first choice? On her birthday, let's delve deep.

Details

Yash Chopra himself revealed Kapoor was the fifth choice

Dil to Pagal Hai (DTPH) revolved around a love triangle, and was directed by the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. In his words, Kapoor was his fifth choice for the role of Nisha. The part was originally offered to Manisha Koirala, who turned it down even without reading the script, then Juhi Chawla, Kajol and Urmila Matondkar rejected the role, before Kapoor was considered.

Regret

Her portrayal even made Juhi Chawla regret declining the role

Chawla, who was also considered a good dancer and had worked with Chopra in Darr, refused the role because she wasn't ready to play a second fiddle to Madhuri Dixit. She hinted that her professional "rivalry" with Dixit played the catalyst. But, over the years, in many talks, Chawla expressed that passing off the role will remain one of her biggest regrets.

Details

Kapoor's mother nudged her to take Nisha's role. Thank you!

And then it was Matondkar, who had scorched screens just two years ago with Rangeela. She left the film despite starting to shoot. "(After) she abandoned the movie, Adi (Aditya Chopra, who had written the story) contacted me. I consulted my mother and she told me to take the challenge and her advice proved a boon," she narrated. Guess, Kapoor was destined for Nisha.

Achievement

Kapoor even won the National Award for her performance

It'll not be an exaggeration to say that she almost masked the performances of others in the film. Kapoor was so strong as Nisha that even the Government of India felt compelled to bestow her with the National Award for Best Supporting Actress. And getting cast opposite Dixit was also a challenge for her, which made Kapoor push harder, and boy, it clicked!