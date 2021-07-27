Kriti Sanon birthday special: Celebrating her amazing friendship with Sushant

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 12:41 pm

Kriti Sanon turns 31: Looking at 'Mimi' actress' friendship with Sushant Singh Rajput

Finding someone who matches your frequency is crucial for surviving in the entertainment industry. For Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput seemed to be one such person. Having co-starred in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta, the two were known to share a close bond, and were even rumored to be dating several times. With the Mimi actress turning 31 today, let's trace her friendship with Rajput.

Bond

When Delhi talks and engineering brought them closer

Rajput had once told the media that their similarities had brought them close. Not only they had "similar passions" when it came to films, both the actors often bonded on Delhi talks and engineering. "She's an engineer and I was studying to be one too before I dropped out. We're both from Delhi, big foodies, and like spending time together," he had added.

Speculations

When the actors tackled dating rumors with utmost grace

They were repeatedly rumored to have been dating. The speculations gained pace when the late actor was photographed taking Sanon out on a drive in his new Maserati. But both of them had reacted to this buzz most gracefully. "I'd taken the car out for a spin alone the day it was delivered. Nobody clicked any pictures then," the Pavitra Rishta actor had joked.

Quote

'I'm fond of him and we are really good friends'

Calling the dating rumors "daily soap," Sanon had cleared her stance, saying, "I'm fond of him and we are really good friends. It's always going to be like that." It has been years since then, so it's time we normalize friendship between men and women!

Loss

When Sanon grieved Rajput's sudden death on her own terms

When Rajput passed away in June 2020, the 31-year-old didn't jump on the bandwagon. She didn't post "RIP" messages online, but instead grieved on her own terms. Talking about the reason, she'd said, "There was too much negativity around. I didn't want to be a part of that." "I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself."

Instagram Post

Sanon had collectively expressed her thoughts in a long note

Tribute

When Sanon remembered Rajput on fourth anniversary of 'Raabta'

"It has broken me," Sanon had written on losing Rajput back in 2020. Remembering her friend a year later, the actress was sure that their "raabta" (connection) was "meant to be." To give context, the Luka Chuppi star was celebrating the fourth anniversary of their movie Raabta. "Little did I know that it would be our first and last," Sanon had heartbreakingly noted.