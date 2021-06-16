Home / News / Entertainment News / Mithun Chakraborty turns 71! Listing some of his wealthiest possessions
Mithun Chakraborty turns 71! Listing some of his wealthiest possessions

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 01:01 pm
Mithun Chakraborty turns 71! Listing some of his wealthiest possessions
Actor Mithun Chakraborty owns several majestic possessions, here's a look

The original Disco Dancer, Mithun Chakraborty, is one of the biggest stars in India. Coming from humble roots, the National Award winner has acted in hundreds of movies. On TV, he's mostly seen as a guest judge on dance reality shows. Although Chakraborty says, "I've never run after money," he has amassed an impressive wealth over the years. On his 71st birthday, let's explore.

His net worth is around Rs. 293 crore currently

With a net worth of Rs. 293 crore, Chakraborty is the owner of several housing properties across the country, along with an awe-inspiring bungalow in Mumbai and a luxury hotel chain. A true connoisseur of top-class vehicles, he owns many sophisticated four-wheelers such as Mercedes Benz, Ford Endeavor, Volkswagen, and Toyota Fortuner. Chakraborty also earns good through several endorsements he does across numerous channels.

Hardcore work

Prolific actor, was the highest taxpayer at one point

Through the years, Chakraborty has worked prolifically in movies. The celebrated man released about 30 movies in 1998-1999 and was the highest taxpayer then. As per reports, he charged Rs. 2cr for appearing as the top judge in ZEE TV's Dance India Dance. Also, he has been associated with politics for years. Ahead of the recently-concluded Bengal elections, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Abode

If grandeur could kill! His bungalow isn't solely for humans

While Chakraborty initially bought a house in Bandra, he later moved to a 1.5-acre bungalow in Madh Island with family. The majestic plot is expected to be worth more than Rs. 45 crore! However, it is not solely for humans, as Chakraborty takes care of innumerable dogs and birds and has high-tech kennels built. He also has fields for plantations and gardening.

Tourism

Owns a luxury hotel chain; try a night's stay there

Acting and endorsements are not Chakraborty's only source of income, as he heads The Monarch Group of Hotels. Under the banner, there are scenic hotels set up in various places. This includes the Swanky hotels in Ooty. Moreover, hotels owned by the Dance Dance star operate in Masinagudi and Mysore in Tamil Nadu. Now you know where to stay on your next trip!

