'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' review: Shefali Shah leads the show

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 04:07 pm

'Happy Birthday Mummy Ji' has been directed and written by Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah's directorial — a short film — Happy Birthday Mummy Ji released recently, and it deserves a round of applause. Presented by Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, this movie shows a simple pandemic story of a married woman, played by the noted actress. She is the only actor in the film, which has also been written by her. Here's our review.

Story

When the birthday party of 'Mummyji' gets canceled

The movie opens with Shah prepping for a birthday party for Mummyji (mother-in-law). She has decorated the house, included the "75" number balloon and ordered different cuisines — but "everything has to be Jain" (no onion or garlic). Then, her husband calls and informs that lockdown has been imposed, so the party has to be canceled. She's stuck in the house, all alone.

Details

Everyone makes Shah feel that she has not done enough

To make her mum-in-law happy, Shah asks all the guests to visit the former's house, where her husband is also present. This leaves him super annoyed. When she asks him, "What should I do here alone," he irritatingly replies, "Nothing. Do Nothing." And that's because he has to arrange for everything by himself. His anger takes priority over Shah's thoughtful gesture.

Climax

And then, she finally manages a few days of freedom

Shah feels bad but she senses an opportunity too. The snacks and sweets that were meant for the birthday party become her pals for the day. Her freedom is beautifully depicted with the "75-number" balloon flying in the sky. And when her husband arranges to bring her back as he can't handle things there, she lies to him about having a fever. Well played!

Verdict

It is brilliantly directed, written and acted, gets 4 stars

Shah proved what a 'one woman show' means. The Delhi Crime actress has nailed it as a director and a writer. DOP Eeshit Narain has done an amazing job with the camera too. Produced by Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, Happy Birthday Mummy Ji leaves you wanting for more. You can watch it on YouTube. Verdict: 4 stars.