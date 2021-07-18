Home / News / Entertainment News / Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: When PeeCee revealed her fangirl side
Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: When PeeCee revealed her fangirl side

Shreya Mukherjee
Jul 18, 2021
Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra: When PeeCee revealed her fangirl side
Queen of hearts Priyanka Chopra is a huge fan of another queen, find out who!

From being crowned Miss World at 18 to becoming a prominent face in the West in her mid-thirties, Priyanka Chopra is one of the most inspirational celebrities today. However, the global icon with billions of followers is, in fact, an avid follower of another Bollywood superstar—who is none other than Madhuri Dixit! On Chopra's 39th birthday, let us tap into her fangirl side.

When she paid tribute to Dixit at 56th Filmfare Awards

Having confessed to being a massive admirer of the Dhak Dhak actress, the Don star had paid tribute to Dixit when she completed 25 years in Bollywood in 2011. Lighting up the stage at the 56th Filmfare Awards, Chopra had performed on several iconic dance numbers of Dixit like Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peechhe, and Mera Piya Ghar Aaya. Watch it here!

When she wanted to develop a sitcom on Dixit's life

Did you know Chopra even wanted to develop a sitcom based on the life of Dixit for the American TV network ABC in 2017? These reports were even confirmed by the 54-year-old star at the time. The show would've focused on Dixit's life after settling down in the US suburbs. While it's yet to become a reality, Chopra has definitely succeeded as a fan!

When she praised Dixit's online dance class initiative last year

But even now, the Quantico star's adulation for the Dil To Pagal Hai actress is nowhere near diminished. In 2020, when we were in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the Saajan star launched an initiative for teaching dance via online classes. Naturally, Chopra took to Twitter to appreciate Dixit's initiative. "Love @MadhuriDixit #LearnAMove #ShareAMove is a wonderful initiative," she had written.

When she received love and adoration back from her idol

The greatest accomplishment of a fan perchance is getting acknowledged by their idol, and in this case, Chopra's has been an unparalleled success story. Dixit once even said PeeCee had the most beautiful smile in an old interview! And, last year, her birthday wish for Chopra was the sweetest. We can't wait to find out what's in store this time! Happy birthday, Desi Girl!

