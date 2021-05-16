Happy Birthday, Vicky Kaushal! The star of many biopics

Stepping into a character's shoes is a tough job for an actor, but what is even tougher is portraying a real-life character on the screen. However, actor Vicky Kaushal makes it look easy with his effortless portrayal of many real-life characters in numerous movies. On his 33rd birthday, here's a list of real characters the Masaan actor has already portrayed or will portray.

Kaushal will play Sam Manekshaw in upcoming biopic

Kaushal, who has impressed everyone with his acting chops, is ready to repeat that with the much-awaited biopic on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His first look from the movie named Sam Bahadur had everyone gushing over how he looked like a spitting image of Manekshaw. The film will mark the second collaboration between Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar after Raazi.

'Sardar Udham Singh': Kaushal set to play revolutionary freedom fighter

Another much-anticipated biopic starring Kaushal is on the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. Singh avenged the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar by famously assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London. It's the maiden collaboration between him and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. The film, which was completed in 2019, has kept fans waiting as its 2020 release was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

His role in 'Sanju' earned him a Filmfare Award

In Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju, Kaushal played the role of his best friend Kamli. The role indeed was based on Dutt's real-life confidante Paresh Ghelani. The role earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. His chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, portraying Dutt, was loved by the audience. Interestingly, he's rumored to be dating Kapoor's ex-flame Katrina Kaif but the couple denies the link-up.

'Uri: The Surgical Strike' was also based on true events

After Masaan, the film that proved a milestone in Kaushal's career was Uri: The Surgical Strike. It earned him the coveted National Film Award for Best Actor. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, the movie was a dramatized representation of Indian Army's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. Though it's not a biopic, the film was largely inspired by true events and characters.