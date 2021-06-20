Happy Father's Day: Meet these single fathers from movie industry

Raising and looking after children is a hard job in itself. But it becomes even harder when you are doing it alone without the help of a partner. And for men, it may become a tad tougher, because kids are inherently more connected to their mothers. But these actors prove this notion wrong, by being single superdads to their children. Here, we list some.

Tusshar Kapoor chose to become father through surrogacy

The actor and son of yesteryear's star Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, chose to embrace fatherhood through surrogacy. He welcomed his son in 2016 and named him Laksshya. The Golmaal actor also made it clear that he has no plans of getting married in the future too, and wants to concentrate on his child. He once even said, "Parental instincts are universal and definitely not gender-specific."

Liam Neeson had to play single-dad off screen too

Hollywood star Liam Neeson, most popular for his single dad role in the movie Taken, had to, unfortunately, play the same role in real life, too. His wife, Natasha Richardson, passed away in 2009 following a freak skiing accident. They had two children Micheal and Daniel. Neeson, who himself was reeling under the grief of her untimely passing, took care of his sons alone.

Rahul Dev nurtured his son after wife's untimely passing

Before his relationship with Mugdha Godse, actor Rahul Dev was married to Rina Dev. Rina sadly died in 2009 after losing a long battle against cancer. They had a son named Siddharth. Dev once talked about how he took a four-year-long sabbatical from acting to look after his son's education and health after Rina passed. "I played a father and mother both," he added.

Rahul Bose adopted six children from Andaman and Nicobar

Bulbbul actor Rahul Bose, who is actively involved with many charities, had adopted six children aged 11 way back in 2007 after getting the consent of his charity institution from the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The names of his children are Pratima, Rukhsar, Matrena, Bindu, Jinu, and Animesh. "It was an extremely emotional moment in my life," he had said.