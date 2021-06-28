Happy to return to Malayali films with 'Cold Case': Suchitra

Suchitra Pillai has appeared in films like 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Fashion'

Actor Suchitra Pillai has only done two films in her mother tongue Malayalam till now but she hopes the upcoming thriller Cold Case acts as a springboard for her in South cinema. The 50-year-old actor said she was happy when Cold Case director Tanu Balak told her that she was his first and only choice to play Zaara Zakai, a clairvoyant.

Malayalam films

I always wanted to work in the Malayalam cinema: Suchitra

Suchitra made her Malayalam feature debut in 2016 with Priyadarshan's Oppam, starring Mohanlal, saying it was strange how she hasn't done more films in the language. The actor, who hosted the 1990s Channel V show Simply South, said she always wanted to work in the Malayalam cinema. "I hope Cold Case is going to be a springboard for me," she said.

Career

Suchitra has done her own dubbing for 'Cold Case'

Suchitra's credits include films like Dil Chahta Hai, Page 3, and Fashion. She is also a singer and voice artist who has done the dubbing for Maggie Gyllenhaal in The Dark Knight, and Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok in the Hindi versions of these blockbusters. When it came to Cold Case, she did her own dubbing despite not being very fluent in Malayalam.

OTT

Digital media is the best bet for artists today: Suchitra

As someone who has been part of the entertainment industry right from the advent of television to the OTT (over-the-top) platforms in India, Suchitra said digital media is the best bet for artists today. "The OTT platforms have given all actors a new lease of life. We're not worried as such anymore about where the next job is coming from," she said.

Upcoming projects

Suchitra has two more Amazon Prime Video projects

Billed as an investigative crime thriller with supernatural elements, Cold Case also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan, Anil Nedumangad, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, June 30. After Cold Case, there are two more shows for Suchitra on Amazon Prime Video, including the second season of the acclaimed series Made in Heaven.