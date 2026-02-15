'Harold and Maude' star Bud Cort (77) dies

Born Walter Edward Cox in New Rochelle, New York, Cort started acting young and trained in method acting from age 14. Discovered by director Robert Altman while performing live, he had a small role in MASH and the title role in Brewster McCloud before his breakout as Harold Chasen—a character who became an icon for outsiders everywhere.

Cort's career after 'Harold and Maude'

Cort's performance earned him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations, but his career was interrupted by a serious car accident in 1979 that led to years of recovery.

He later took on smaller roles in films like Heat and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, and voiced Toyman for DC Animated Universe shows—showing resilience both on screen and off.