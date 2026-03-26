'Harry Potter' series: Cast, plot, release date
Entertainment
The magic's coming back. HBO's new Harry Potter series premieres December 25, 2026.
This fresh take starts with Philosopher's Stone and aims to stick closely to J.K. Rowling's original books, but with a brand-new cast to connect with today's generation.
Who's behind the show?
Francesca Gardiner (from Succession) is writing and executive producing, while Mark Mylod directs.
John Lithgow steps in as Dumbledore, and Dominic McLaughlin takes on Harry Potter himself.
Rowling is on board as executive producer to help keep things true to her story.
The first trailer dropped in March, and you'll be able to stream it on HBO Max.