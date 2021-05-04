Home / News / Entertainment News / COVID-19: Harshvardhan Rane to sell motorbike to buy oxygen concentrators
COVID-19: Harshvardhan Rane to sell motorbike to buy oxygen concentrators

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
May 04, 2021
COVID-19: Harshvardhan Rane to sell motorbike to buy oxygen concentrators

Harshvardhan Rane has decided to sell his motorbike to buy oxygen concentrators for those in need.

While sharing pictures with the beloved vehicle on social media, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor revealed that plan recently.

Fans have welcomed the move by helping the actor with necessary contacts online.

In the past few days, we have seen many celebrities lending a helping hand.

He asked followers to suggest trustworthy sources in Hyderabad

Rane, who is predominantly seen in Telugu and Hindi movies, urged his followers to inform him about good sources of oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad.

Taking to his social media handle, the 37-year-old actor wrote, "Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which will go to the needy."

The adjoining picture features him washing the yellow Royal Enfield.

'Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in Hyderabad'

'Proud of you Harsh, you've a golden heart,' said Twitterati

Fans hailed the Paltan actor's decision, highlighting how attached he was to the motorbike.

One Twitter user said, "We know bumblebee isn't a material thing to u. It's one of your travel friends. Giving away ur friend means so much."

"Soooo proud of you harsh...you have a golden heart (sic)," another comment read.

He felt 'horrible' for not being able to help

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the Fidaa star said that he was trying to think of ways he could contribute to the COVID-19 relief efforts when he noticed his motorbike parked in the garage, and felt that it could be of help to someone.

"I feel horrible if something is kept next to me, and someone isn't able to breathe," he explained.

Offers have been coming in, Rane will decide soon

The actor told the portal that his message boxes have been filled with offers and contacts. "We're trying to see how many concentrators we can get, I'm coordinating that. Hopefully, in a day or two, we'll find someone who's able to give us the maximum."

Earlier Arjun Gowda had volunteered to drive COVID-19 patients' ambulance

As COVID-19 continues to solidify its claws in the country, people require help from all possible ends.

Recently, Kannada actor Arjun Gowda was reported to have become an ambulance driver for COVID-19 patients.

He has partnered with Project Smile Trust to volunteer at a time when the medical support is dwindling against the crisis.

Notably, Karnataka has been facing a shortage of ambulances too.

