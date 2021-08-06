Has 'Sex/Life' season two received a nod from Netflix?

Written by Anamika Bharti Last updated on Aug 06, 2021

'Sex/Life' Season 2 renewed by Netflix?

Sex/Life has reportedly got a nod from Netflix for season two. The platform, however, has not made any official announcement yet. If the renewal happens, viewers will be able to get answers to several loose ends shown in the earlier season, like whether Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) will choose her lover, Brad Simon (Adam Demos), over her straitlaced husband, Cooper, played by Mike Vogel.

Plot

'Sex/Life' season two might show who Billie would choose

The first season ended by showing Billie visiting Brad in his apartment. It made many wonder whether he will take priority in her life, but the mother of two might not ditch her well-settled life in the affluent suburban Connecticut. So this means Cooper still has Billie as his wife, even though, given her want of some excitement, she will not leave Brad either.

Makers

'Sex/Life' is led by women, right from cast to crew

Created by Stacy Rukeyser, Sex/Life has been inspired by 44 Chapters About 4 Men. But, it's an all-women show. Like, the episodes have been directed by Patricia Rozema, Jessika Borsiczky, Samira Radsi, and Sheree Folkson. Besides Shahi, Vogel and Demos, Margaret Odette plays the character of Sasha Snow, Billie's best pal. If the second season happens, the lead cast members are expected to return.

Performance

'Sex/Life' shocked the streaming giant with its performance

Sex/Life is one the popular ventures on the OTT streaming giant and was listed in July 2021 Top 10s list. Despite being a newbie, the show managed to outnumber Never Have I Ever season two, which anyway has a huge fan base. Moreover, the show managed to cross Netflix's expectations and ranked top 10 for several days in several regions, including UK and USA.

Details

'You can be a mom, still want to be sexual-goddess'

Shahi told US Weekly last month that she always wished to do something "risky," but "never got hired." Hence, Sex/Life came as a relief, which also gave her a chance to show "emotional vulnerability." "It was just such an ability to stand for something. You can be a mom and still want to be the sexual goddess at the same time," she added.