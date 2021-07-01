'Haseen Dillruba' album review: You'll get addicted to its songs

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 04:54 pm

The album of 'Haseen Dillruba' consists of four wonderful songs

Vinil Mathew-directorial Haseen Dillruba is releasing on Netflix tomorrow. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane, the romantic-thriller revolves around a mysterious murder case. Massey and Pannu portray a married couple, while Rane is also seen romancing the actress. The relationship angle may look complicated, but its songs are outstanding. The four tracks portray key situations in the movie. Here's our review.

#1

'Dil Melt Karda' gives a quirky touch to love song

Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song is a quirky take on the courtship period between Rishu and Rani as their marriage is arranged by their family. From texting, sharing glances, engraving a tattoo to buying a "bouncy" bed, the music video is a fun watch, and Varun Grover's lyrics give the right emotion to it. Song: 4 stars; Music video: 4.5 stars.

#2

'Milaa Yun': Shows budding romance between a newlywed couple

The second track, Milaa Yun, is soul-touching, all credit goes to its beautiful lyrics. With soothing music, the song video shows the story of a newlywed, and their budding romance that ends in heartbreak. One can feel the emotions, while listening to this wonderful track, sung by Yashita Sharma and Abhay Jodhpurkar. This composition gets 4.5 for song and 4 for music video.

#3

'Phisal Jaa Tu' track: When Pannu shifts glances toward Rane

After Pannu and Massey's marital romance, the third song Phisal Jaa Tu shows the actress falling for Rane. Indeed, a love triangle! It is about how logic/reason takes a backseat when it comes to matters of the heart. Beautifully crooned by Abhijeet Srivastava and lyrics written by Kshitij Patwardhan, this Haseen Dillruba track is melodious and gets 4 each for song and music video.

#4

'Lakeeran' song dropped today; shows couple falling out of love

The latest song, Lakeeran, is also composed by Trivedi and sung by Asees Kaur and Devenderpal. The lyrics and video go well together, showing the trouble in paradise between Pannu and Massey's characters. This song tells you the phase where the couple is heartbroken and not happy in the marriage. With heart-touching visuals and emotions on point, Lakeeran gets 4.5 for song and music-video.