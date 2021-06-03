Taapsee's 'Haseen Dillruba' to stream on Netflix from July 2

The film was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release

Murder mystery Haseen Dillruba, headlined by Taapsee Pannu, is set to be released on Netflix on July 2, the streamer announced on Thursday. Directed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee fame, Haseen Dillruba revolves around a woman who finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. Here are more updates on this.

Announcement

Taapsee shared the announcement teaser on Twitter

Taapsee took to Twitter to share the announcement teaser of the film, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. "Kahani Aashiqana. Raaz Katilana. #HaseenDillruba coming soon. Only on Netflix. #TheUltimateKaunspiracy," the 33-year-old old actor wrote. Kanika Dhillon, known for her work on Judgementall Hai Kya and Taapsee-starrer Manmarziyaan, has penned Haseen Dillruba.

Twitter Post

You can view the tweet here

Release

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has backed the movie through his banner Colour Yellow Production in collaboration with Eros International and Himanshu Sharma. Haseen Dillruba was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release last September but was pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the film would stream on its platform.

Other details

'Rashmi Rocket' makers also in talks for a digital release

After Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket will be Taapsee's second film to release on an OTT platform. Rashmi Rocket reportedly revolves around an athlete's journey, and besides Taapsee, Ronnie Screwvala's production also features Priyanshu Painyuli in a pivotal role. "The makers have decided to release the film on an OTT platform, and are in talks with multiple streaming giants for the same," reported Pinkvilla.