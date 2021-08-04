Home / News / Entertainment News / Prithviraj Sukumaran is looking for vengeance in 'Kuruthi' trailer
Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran is looking for vengeance in 'Kuruthi' trailer

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 07:16 pm

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer for Prithviraj Sukumaran-led thriller Kuruthi (which means ritual sacrifice) earlier today. Apart from Sukumaran, actors like Roshan Mathew, Srindaa, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Gopy, Mamukkoya, Manikanda Rajan, Naslen K Gafoor, Sagar Surya, and Navas Vallikkunnu play pivotal roles in the upcoming Malayalam flick. The Manu Warrier-directorial will drop on August 11. Here's a breakdown of the trailer.

In this article
Twitter Post

'For every promise, there's a price to pay'

Trailer

The story takes place inside an old, isolated house

The fast-paced trailer takes place inside an old house in Eratupetta, Kerala, where every character is trying to fulfill their own promises. We understand the tale shuffles between the past and present, talks about sin and punishment. There is a lot of violence, blood, and vengeance in the air. The haunting music and dim red lighting only enhance the eerie feel of the setting.

Notable

'Everyone has a story to tell, a decision to make'

'Everyone has a story to tell, a decision to make'

As per the synopsis, the story revolves around Ibrahim, who resides alone in the hills. One day, an injured police officer barges into his house with a prisoner and seeks refuge. Like Sukumaran said while releasing the poster, "Everyone has a story to tell and a decision to make" in the story. And, staying true to its genre, the trailer doesn't give away much.

Quote

Supriya Menon will be producing under Prithviraj Productions banner

Sukumaran had explained in a press meet earlier why he chose to star in and produce the thriller. "I discovered the script of Kuruthi when I had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined. I was so excited about the film that I decided to act and produce it." It is being produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.

Information

Director called it 'fast-paced socio-political thriller set in contemporary Kerala'

Notably, Kuruthi marks Warrier's directorial debut in Malayalam. He had described the film as "a fast-paced socio-political thriller set in contemporary Kerala, and it has well-shot action scenes." Anish Pallyal has penned the story, while Abinandhan Ramanujam is the cinematographer. Music and background score has been helmed by Jakes Bejoy. Catch the gripping movie on the OTT platform on this Onam.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hugh Jackman gets skin biopsy done for cancer scare

Latest News

Chand Mohammad hits it out of the park with 'Paatr'

Entertainment

Britannia to hike product prices over rising cost amid COVID-19

Business

New York restaurants, gyms to ask for COVID-19 vaccination proof

World

Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have become costlier in India

Auto

Hugh Jackman gets skin biopsy done for cancer scare

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

'Turner & Hooch' ep03: All about an annoying squeaky toy

Entertainment

'Pathan': Ashutosh Rana now joins Shah Rukh Khan's R&AW saga?

Entertainment

Not Ranbir or Kartik, Ranveer Singh is SLB's Baiju Bawra?

Entertainment

After Suniel Shetty, 'Ashwatthama' makers might rope in Jaideep Ahlawat

Entertainment

Like Lara Dutta, these actors were also unrecognizable in movies

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Sarpatta Parambarai': Suriya unveils trailer for Arya's upcoming sports drama

Entertainment

'Malik' trailer: Fahadh Faasil starrer is about politics, crime, conspiracy

Entertainment

'Cold Case' review: Don't expect much from this overstretched horror-thriller

Entertainment

'Cold Case' trailer: Prithviraj's paranormal, crime-thriller looks suspenseful and promising

Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video News

'Cinderella' trailer: Camila Cabello is here to 'live her dreams'

Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Shahid in Amazon Prime series

Entertainment

For me, Dimple Cheema is an unsung hero: Kiara Advani

Entertainment

'Jolt' review: Kate Beckinsale's electric saga had everything yet nothing

Entertainment

Everything we know about Sidharth Malhotra's war movie 'Shershaah'

Entertainment
Trending Topics