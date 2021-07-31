Home / News / Entertainment News / Marvel's 'Hawkeye' set to drop on Disney+ this November
Marvel's 'Hawkeye' set to drop on Disney+ this November

Disney+ has announced the release date of the Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Hawkeye. It is set to drop on the platform on November 24. The Jonathan Igla-created miniseries stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfield as Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old Hawkeye fan. Besides Marvel's head Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Rhys Thomas, and Igla are serving as executive producers.

Steinfeld's character Bishop bonds with Barton aka Hawkeye in the show. And, that will lead them to share adventures and struggles. Renner defines Bishop as a "smart and witty" personality with physical abilities that are "through the roof." Annoying-yet-pleasing Bishop is trained to take over Hawkeye, but the character isn't as simple as explained. Bishop will also bring tons of problems into Barton's life.

Renner helped Steinfeld with her Marvel debut

Steinfeld is making her debut in MCU with Hawkeye. And, she had Renner's back for support and guidance. While filming, he helped her by providing guidance on every small detail, like the green screen, superhero life, and more. Renner said, "I just wanted to protect her, because there's a lot of physical stuff." Moreover, he is eagerly waiting to see Steinfeld's action on screen.

Besides Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as Kazi, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Brian d'Arcy James.. The upcoming series is based on Marvel Comics' Hawkeye character created by Stan Lee and Don Heck. The show will focus on Barton passing on his Hawkeye mantle to Bishop.

Hawkeye, directed by Thomas and filmmaking duo Bert & Bertie, wrapped filming, which took place in New York and Georgia, in April. EW also shared the official first look of the series. With Marvel Studios as its production company and Disney+ as the distributor, Hawkeye will release in four languages, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in India. New episodes will release every Wednesday.

Trending Topics