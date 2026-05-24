'Hayagrriva' Kannada sci-fi thriller now streaming on Prime Video

'Hayagrriva' praised for myth science blend

With an ensemble cast including Sanjana Anand, Sadhy Kokila, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Ramesh Bhat, Hayagrriva stands out for its fresh blend of myth and science.

The film's been praised for its unique storyline and has earned 8.6 out of 10, so if you're into thrillers with a twist, this might be your next binge.