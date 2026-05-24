'Hayagrriva' Kannada sci-fi thriller now streaming on Prime Video
Entertainment
Hayagrriva, the 2026 Kannada sci-fi thriller, is now streaming on Prime Video.
Directed by Raghukumar OR, it follows Detective Arjun Hayagrriva (played by Dhanveerrah) as he investigates a string of mysterious deaths where mythology and medical science collide.
The case uncovers a dangerous medical mafia and puts his marriage to the test.
'Hayagrriva' praised for myth science blend
With an ensemble cast including Sanjana Anand, Sadhy Kokila, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Ramesh Bhat, Hayagrriva stands out for its fresh blend of myth and science.
The film's been praised for its unique storyline and has earned 8.6 out of 10, so if you're into thrillers with a twist, this might be your next binge.