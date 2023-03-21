Entertainment

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 21, 2023

Disney+ Hotstar, India's leading streaming platform, is set to stop streaming HBO content in 10 days, i.e., from March 31, so get ready to bid adieu to shows like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us. The appalling decision was announced earlier this month. With the view to make the most of the unfortunate situation, we gather HBO shows to binge-watch right away.

'The Last of Us,' 'Succession'

The recently released action-thriller series—The Last of Us—garnered praise from critics for being the best video-game series adaptation ever. Featuring Pedro Pascal as a hardened survivor of a post-apocalyptical world, Season 1 ended with nine episodes on March 12. Jesse Armstrong's Succession is another series worth binge-watching. It follows a media conglomerate-owning family whose life is turned upside down when their father falls ill.

'Mare of Easttown,' 'The Wire'

Kate Winslet takes up the role of detective in the investigative fiction series Mare of Easttown, for which she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress. The entirety of its tale was summarized in seven episodes. Another detective show, The Wire, is also worth your time. A detective named James McNulty is tasked with solving the bridge between law enforcement agencies and drug kingpins.

'Chernobyl,' 'Game of Thrones'

The award-winning limited series Chernobyl is unmissable! An incredible, edgy drama, it promises a thrill at every scene, while it takes you through the 1986 Russian nuclear incident. In the mood to watch a historical fantasy drama? Game of Thrones, which spans over eight seasons, is for you! It will be a fantastic experience due to its intriguing plotlines that will keep you hooked.

'Westworld,' 'Euphoria'

Touted as the best science fiction series of all time, Westworld's Season 1 premiered in 2016 and immediately caught the attention of audiences. The story revolved around a futuristic amusement park where the visitors get to interact with automatons, but everything gets out of control when robots begin malfunctioning. Meanwhile, the Zendaya-led Euphoria series also garnered praise for its intriguing plotline and complex characters.

'The White Lotus,' 'Veep'

Apart from the aforementioned series, there are several popular titles from the network's expansive array of films and series, that you can pick to binge-watch before it is all gone! This includes Jennifer Coolidge's comedy-drama series The White Lotus, and Veep—a comedy series that follows the story of a former senator, who gets the opportunity to run as the Vice President of the US.