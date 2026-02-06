HBO's 'Neighbors' docuseries: Explore America's wildest disputes
HBO's new docuseries "Neighbors" is all about the wild, real disputes happening between neighbors across America—think property lines, pets, Florida beachfront disputes, and even a yellow Speedo.
The six-part series was filmed prior to its February 13, 2026 premiere.
How the team found their stories
Filmed everywhere from Montana ranches to Florida beaches and Indiana suburbs, the team found their stories in local news, small claims courts, Facebook groups, TikTok—even by knocking on doors.
You'll see unfiltered moments of everyday people standing up for what they believe is right.
Competing perspectives
Directors Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford said they sought competing perspectives.
A trailer debuted in late January; after the premiere on February 13, 2026, new episodes will roll out weekly.