'Nyay: The Justice,' allegedly based on Sushant, set for release

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 04:50 pm

With Delhi HC refusing to stay release of 'Nyay: The Justice,' the movie is soon set to see the light of day

Delhi High Court once again refused to stay the release of the film Nyay: The Justice, which is allegedly based on the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. This means it'll hit the theaters soon. Back in April, the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh had moved the court against movies that depict Rajput's name/personal life in the form of a biopic or story.

Details

'No relief was granted to Rajput,' said the judge

As per IANS, advocate Vikas Singh had battled for an injunction, but the judge stated that no relief was granted to Rajput. Hence, the film was ready for its release. Written and directed by Dilip Gulati, Nyay has been produced by Sarla A Saraogi and Rahul Sharma. Sharma informed the press they will be launching the movie on big screens when the halls reopen.

Quotes

'Didn't make the film to ride on events, make money'

Speaking about the recent judgment, Sharma noted, "We believed justice would be served through the system and we are very happy with the verdict." He stressed that they did not make the film, starring Zuber Khan and Shreya Shukla in lead roles, "to ride on the events and make money, but we wanted the truth to come out and justice being served."

Information

The plea held these productions can 'derail' ongoing investigations

Tracing back, the court had denied to stay the movie's release earlier in June. In his plea, KK Singh had mentioned movies like Suicide or Murder: A star was lost, Shashank, apart from Nyay, and alleged these productions would harm Rajput's reputation and "derail" the ongoing CBI investigation into his death. The family had also demanded a compensation of Rs. 2cr from the makers.

Trend

Meanwhile, SSRians trended 'Sushant was brutally murdered' on Twitter

Fans of the Raabta actor have, on multiple occasions, spoken against the development of projects based on the life and death of their favorite actor. A section of the SSRians was seen trending the tagline "Sushant Was Brutally Murdered" on Twitter today. Netizens demanded the death case be solved promptly, raking in over 93K tweets. A wave of anti-Bollywood stance also ruled the trends.