'Heartbeat' actor Yogalakshmi joins Silambarasan TR's 'Arasan'

Why does this matter?

Arasan is an upcoming film (as of January 2026) under Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations and brings together a cast reported to include Samuthirakani, Kishore, Manikandan, and Nelson Dilipkumar, with Andrea Jeremiah confirmed to be reprising her role as Chandra.

It's set in the same universe as Vada Chennai but don't expect Dhanush's Anbu to show up this time.

For Yogalakshmi, this marks an exciting step up to bigger films.