'Heer Ranjha': Imtiaz, Ektaa reunite for 'Laila Majnu' sequel
Entertainment
Ektaa Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali are back together for "Heer Ranjha," a fresh chapter in the "Laila Majnu" franchise.
Directed by Sajid Ali and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Preety Ali (Pi - Films Pvt Ltd), filming kicks off soon—though the cast is still under wraps.
Imtiaz, Ektaa on the film
"Heer Ranjha" is set to reimagine a classic love story for today's generation.
Ektaa says Imtiaz and Sajid "capture love with honesty and depth," while Imtiaz said, "Heer Ranjha has its own world and rhythm — it speaks the love language of this generation while staying rooted in something eternal."
Announced on Valentine's Day, it's big news for fans who've been waiting for more from this beloved series.