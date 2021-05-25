'John Wick' helmer Chad Stahelski, Cavill collaborating for 'Highlander' remake

Henry Cavill will play one of the lead roles in 'Highlander' reboot

Henry Cavill has a lot on his plate. From The Witcher to Enola Holmes 2, the Superman actor has bagged some impressive projects. Joining that list is the remake of '80s classic Highlander. Cavill confirmed it saying that he's "been a fan of Highlander since I was lad." His mad skills with swords, courtesy Geralt of Rivia training, will also come in handy here.

This is an opportunity like no other, says Cavill

Announcing the news, Cavill wrote, "I've been a fan of Highlander since I was lad. From the movies in all of their '80s, Queen slathered glory to the show with an actor who looked remarkably like one of my brothers." "Being not shy with swords and having a director as talented as Chad Stahelski at the helm, this is an opportunity like no other."

'It will be an adventure I will never forget'

Cavill also noted that starring in the reboot would be a memory of a lifetime. "Deep diving into franchise storytelling with all the tools at our disposal is going to make this an adventure I (and hopefully all of you) shall never forget," he added.

Cavill confirms the news on Instagram, fans rejoice

Ryan Reynolds and Tom Cruise were once considered for this

Cavill will be playing one of the lead roles in the Highlander remake, to be helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski. Kerry Williamson will write the script. Plot details are scarce, and there's no confirmation whether Cavill will essay a new character or reprise a role from the original. Fun fact: Ryan Reynolds and Tom Cruise were once considered to play the lead.

The original 'Highlander' spawned multiple sequels, TV series

Highlander starred Christopher Lambert, Roxanne Hart, Clancy Brown, and Sean Connery. The 1986 movie focused on an immortal Scottish swordsman and his final opponent, an immortal barbarian. It's a centuries-old feud to decide who has more power. The movie is known for its tagline, "There can be only one." Considered a cult classic, it paved the way for four sequels and three television series.

For now, Cavill has many other exciting projects lined up

Meanwhile, the Man of Steel actor is a busy man in Hollywood. After recently starring as Superman in Zack Snyder's Justice League, Cavill will next be seen in Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher. He'll also be playing Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming Enola Holmes sequel, starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown. Further, Cavill is lending his voice to the highly-awaited video game, Squadron 42.