'Snake Eyes' trailer: Henry Golding turns 'G.I. Joe' silent ninja

Sushmita Sen
The first trailer of the highly-anticipated action-drama, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, released recently and has gained appreciation from fans. Henry Golding is the lead actor and plays the silent, masked ninja from the original G.I. Joe team. Now, a new trailer introduced two key characters—Storm Shadow and The Baroness—played by Peaky Blinders actor Andrew Koji and Money Heist fame Úrsula Corberó, respectively.

Golding as 'Snake Eyes' find his purpose

The trailer begins with Golding winning a cage fight. In the next scene, he saves Koji's life, who takes the lead actor to an ancient Japanese clan, Arashikage. The clan gives Snake Eyes a purpose to train and become a great ninja warrior. While he finds home in Arashikage, he may have to betray the trust of his close ones to prove his allegiance.

The movie promises outstanding action sequences

From the first shot to the last, the Snake Eyes trailer is full of amazing action sequences. If you have watched movies from the G.I Joe franchise, you must have seen the masked silent ninja and his action scenes. And, Crazy Rich Asians star Golding leaves no stone unturned to give his best and live up to fans' expectations. It also stars other amazing actors.

Iko Uwais plays Hard Master who trains 'Snake Eyes'

Apart from Koji as Storm Shadow and Corberó as The Baroness, Paramount Pictures' Snake Eyes also has Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, and Takehiro Hira as Kenta. Uwais plays a key role in training Golding and Storm Shadow. Directed by Robert Schwentke, the film's previous release date was July 23. However, the new trailer says, "coming soon."

'Snake Eyes' is the fourth film in 'G.I. Joe' franchise

Snake Eyes is the third film in the G.I. Joe franchise. The first two were The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation; a fourth film, Ever Vigilant, has reportedly been confirmed. G.I. Joe is a military unit comprising special skilled operatives and Snake Eyes is one of them who has always been in the masked gear. However, Golding will show the character's unmasked version.

