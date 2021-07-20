All we know about Raj Kundra and the pornography case

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 20, 2021, 10:30 pm

Here's everything we know about the Raj Kundra pornography case

Mumbai Police arrested Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, yesterday in connection with a pornography case. Calling Kundra a "key conspirator," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said they "have sufficient evidence" against the entrepreneur. Thereafter, Kundra's aide, Ryan Tharp, was also arrested today morning. Both were produced in court and sent to police custody till July 23. Here's a total round-up of the case.

Details

These are the charges against Kundra and possible punishment

The case is "about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps." Currently, Kundra faces charges of cheating, "obscene and indecent advertisements and displays," charges under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, among others. There are also charges under the IT Act that are applicable. Hence, he is staring at five to seven years in jail at this point.

Roots

The case was originally registered in February this year

According to PTI, a case was registered on February 4 when a woman complained about being forced to do a porn after being promised an acting job. It was found that these films were being released/streamed on paid mobile applications. Police were led to Kundra via one Umesh Kamat, who was caught for uploading such videos through a UK firm named Kenrin Production House.

Web

Kundra's alleged connection to a UK firm at the core

The company in question was apparently set up by Kundra and his brother Pradeep Bakshi. It is being said the firm was registered there to evade Indian cyber laws. Tharp's arrest takes the total number of people nabbed to almost 10. Before the 45-year-old businessman's got caught, cops had filed two FIRs and nine people were apprehended based on a case registered this February.

Information

Group chats on WhatsApp gave cops major clues

The connection between Kamat (who was former PA of Kundra) and Kundra was solidified by the police because of some group chats on WhatsApp. Chats between Kundra and his relative/UK-based businessman Bakshi were crucial in establishing his involvement in the video creating and publishing racket.

Allegations

Model alleged Kundra offered her work, asked for nude audition

Amid all this, an undated video of model/actress Sagarika Shona Suman is spreading far and wide. Here, Suman alleges that she was offered a web series produced by Kundra in August 2020. During her virtual interaction, however, she was asked to give a nude audition by three people, one of whom was allegedly Kundra. She had revealed it was Kamat who had contacted her.

Update

This is how Poonam Pandey reacted to the news

Actress Poonam Pandey reacted to the news too. She said, "my heart goes out to Shilpa and Shetty & her kids," and refused to "use this opportunity to highlight my trauma." For the unversed, she had filed a police complaint against Kundra and his associates on charges of fraud and theft in 2019. The case had reached the Bombay High Court in 2020.