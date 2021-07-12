Home / News / Entertainment News / Mumbai: This is why BMC has sealed Suniel Shetty's building
Entertainment

Mumbai: This is why BMC has sealed Suniel Shetty's building

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 02:46 pm
Mumbai: This is why BMC has sealed Suniel Shetty's building
Suniel Shetty's building gets sealed due to rising COVID-19 cases

Actor Suniel Shetty's building in Mumbai has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on account of the rising COVID-19 cases in the housing complex. According to reports, the civic body shared this news with the media today, saying the seal was imposed on Saturday, and no one was allowed to enter. However, there are alleged accounts of people's movement despite the restriction.

In this article
Details

Over five positive cases have been reported in the complex

It is being said Prithvi Apartments, located in South Mumbai's Altamount Road, has reported over five COVID-19 cases, leading to the concealment. Shetty and his family live on the 18th floor, and all of them are safe as of now. However, "further test details are awaited." As per TOI, the positive cases reside in the A-Wing, while the Shettys live in the B-Wing.

Reports

Police have been deployed to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) of BMC dictate that any housing society with more than five COVID-19 positive cases should be sealed and treated as a "micro-containment zone." IANS quoted BMC Assistant Commissioner (D Ward) Prashant Gaikwad to state if there was any movement of people despite the mandate, they are violating the COVID-19 protocols. Police officials have been deployed outside the building now.

Numbers

Maharashtra saw over 8K new cases on Sunday

Shetty has not spoken about the issue, but his social media handle suggests regular activity where he was seen promoting movies. The news comes when Maharashtra reported 8,535 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, retaining its unwanted crown of being the worst-hit state. As many as 6,013 recovered on the same day. India has reported a total of 3,08,74,376 COVID-19 cases as of today.

Delta Plus

Maharashtra had tightened COVID-19 curbs again recently

While the number of cases had dipped, after the second wave peaked in May, Maharashtra still tightened the COVID-19-related curbs across the state once again late last month. The step came as a precaution to contain the spread of Delta and Delta Plus variants of the virus, potentially leading to a third wave. India has managed to fully vaccinate 5.5% of its total population.

Trending Topics