#BoycottPavitraRishta2 trends, Sushant's fans refuse to see anyone play Manav

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 02:41 pm

Sushant Singh Rajput fans call for 'Pavitra Rishta 2' boycott after Shaheer Sheikh is introduced as new Manav

Disgruntled objections to the news that actor Shaheer Sheikh will be playing the new Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2 have reached a pinnacle, as several fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (who catapulted to fame by playing Manav) called for the reboot's boycott. #BoycottPavitraRishta2 has been trending heavily since this morning, raking in over 13.6K tweets at the time of writing. Here's more.

'Our Manav Only Sushant' was the slogan on Twitter

Sharing pictures of the Kai Po Che! star as Manav, his fans outright declared that "no one can replace this gem, no one has the guts to replace his character or him." Twitterati was seen sharing the same line, "Our Manav only Sushant," on their respective posts. People also alleged that makers were using Rajput's name to "earn money" and "gather audience."

'Please don't make money on name of Sushant'

Character assassination: Lokhande was called names, attacked brutally

Ankita Lokhande, who reprises her role as Archana, was bashed too. "The serial was popular for Sushant, not for any Natunkita," said one. Another user opined, "If this lady [Lokhande] really loved our SSR then she would never take part in this serial again." Notably, Lokhande supported Rajput's fans and family after his shocking death. She even led a tribute at ZEE Rishtey Awards.

The revival show will be a digital release

The revival of the popular show is going to be a digital offering as it is scheduled to premiere exclusively on ZEE5, and later on ALTBalaji. Senior actress Usha Nadkarni, who was part of the original, will also star. Muhurat shots were recently shared.

SSRians continue to voice their opinions on Rajput's death case

Apart from banning the show, netizens also demanded quick action in the death case of their beloved star. The huge section of Rajput fans, who refer to themselves as SSRians, regularly trend a hashtag demanding justice for the Raabta actor. They had criticized Wikipedia for recording Rajput's wrong height and had trended "SSR Wrong Height Recorded" in April. They've also called for Bollywood ban.

CBI said investigation 'still continuing,' NCB made several arrests

In June, on Rajput's one-year death anniversary, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had suffered public wrath for not arriving at any conclusion. The agency had said its investigation was "still continuing." The Narcotics Control Bureau, which is probing the drug angle in the case, made several arrests and interrogations in the past month, the most significant being SSR's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani's arrest.