'Honey Bunch' review: Dark comedy-thriller is a treat for viewers
Entertainment
"Honey Bunch" just dropped on Shudder (Feb 13), bringing a mix of dark comedy and psychological twists.
The story follows Diana, played by Grace Glowicki, who wakes up from a coma with patchy memories.
Her husband takes her to a remote trauma facility, but as secrets about their marriage unravel, she starts questioning everything.
Where to watch the movie
You can stream "Honey Bunch" exclusively on Shudder in the US.
The film has received positive reviews
Critics are loving it—there's a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes and Collider gave it an 8/10 for its clever blend of humor and suspenseful relationship drama.
If you're into thrillers that mess with your mind, this one's worth checking out.