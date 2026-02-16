'Honey Bunch' review: Dark comedy-thriller is a treat for viewers Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

"Honey Bunch" just dropped on Shudder (Feb 13), bringing a mix of dark comedy and psychological twists.

The story follows Diana, played by Grace Glowicki, who wakes up from a coma with patchy memories.

Her husband takes her to a remote trauma facility, but as secrets about their marriage unravel, she starts questioning everything.