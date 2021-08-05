Home / News / Entertainment News / Domestic abuse: Honey Singh's wife claims father-in-law touched her inappropriately
Domestic abuse: Honey Singh's wife claims father-in-law touched her inappropriately

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 05, 2021, 03:44 pm
Domestic abuse: Honey Singh's wife claims father-in-law touched her inappropriately
Honey Singh's wife claimed his father had touched her inappropriately while drunk

Recently, popular singer Hirdesh Singh or Yo Yo Honey Singh's wife, Shalini Talwar, had moved a Delhi court, accusing him of physical, mental, and emotional abuse. Singh's parents and his younger sister were also named as respondents in the petition. One of the most shocking allegations came against Singh's father, who was accused of touching her inappropriately in an inebriated state. Here's more.

Details

Drunk father-in-law walked in on her while she was changing

Talwar noted that the incident happened when her father-in-law had walked into her room while she was changing her clothes one day. He was in a drunk state, and had apparently grazed her chest with his hands thereafter. The woman's plea had also stated that Singh used to beat her "mercilessly," and repeatedly tried to hide the fact that he was married.

Allegations

She said she has evidence to back up her claims

Confessing she was physically assaulted by Singh for the last 10 years, the complainant had stated there was evidence to support her claims of domestic violence. Her plea was filed under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. Tania Singh, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Tis Hazari Court, then passed interim orders favoring her against the singer and his family.

Cruelty

Here are some of the cruel allegations brought against Singh

To give a refresher, the plea had noted Singh "showed no shame in attacking, browbeating, manhandling, cheating and causing irreparable harm" to his wife. Even when Talwar had contracted COVID-19 this year, Singh extended no help, and didn't even answer her calls. She added the rapper's songs reflected his "disrespect and misogynistic tendencies toward women." Notably, Singh's lyrics have often landed him in trouble.

The woman demanded Rs. 20cr as compensation plus monthly payment

To note, Talwar had demanded Rs. 20 crore as compensation from the rapper and also sought directions to him to pay Rs. 5 lakh per month. The monthly payment is for the rent of fully furnished housing in Delhi, where the applicant wishes to reside independently, without having to rely on her widowed mother. Singh has been issued a notice in the case.

Singh can submit his response to notice by August 28

The notice has ordered the Blue Eyes crooner "not to alienate or create any third-party rights" in their jointly owned property in Noida. A DNA report quoted the woman's lawyer to state the singer has been ordered against disposing of his wife's jewellery and other belongings. Also accused of having "frequent casual sexual relations with many women," Singh has till August 28 to respond.

'Pinch' S02: Tiger Shroff appears self-assured, composed while facing trolls

