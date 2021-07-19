Home / News / Entertainment News / Honored to portray a doctor for the first time: Ayushmann
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is excited to start the filming for his upcoming movie Doctor G as the campus comedy-drama will make him relive memories of his hostel life. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah, both playing doctors. Khurrana said the story of Doctor G is extremely close to his heart.

Khurrana is currently in Bhopal to shoot for the Junglee Pictures-backed project. "The subject of Doctor G is very close to me. Considering the lockdown restrictions, we all have been waiting to start shooting the film and we are glad that the day has finally arrived. It's an honor to portray a doctor on screen for the first time," Khurrana said in a statement.

Khurrana who will be playing Dr. Uday Gupta in the movie said the film will allow him to relive "memories of being a student and living the hostel life." Doctor G marks the third collaboration between Khurrana and Junglee Pictures after their 2017 comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi and the National Award-winning Badhaai Ho in 2018.

The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh, Saurabh Bharat along with Kashyap. The preparation of the movie began in April earlier this year. Notably, Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh will be sharing the screen for the first time.

