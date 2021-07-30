'House of Gucci' trailer: Betrayal, family, sex, and a murder

Director Ridley Scott is here to win hearts again with his most-anticipated movie, House of Gucci. Its trailer dropped today and the stellar star cast has created hype around the project, which is about the scandalous Gucci family. Adam Driver will appear as Maurizio Gucci, Lady Gaga as his wife Patrizia Reggiani, and Jared Leto, Al Pacino as Paolo and Aldo Gucci, respectively.

Story

Trailer highlights the murder of Maurizio Gucci

Set in 1995, the intriguing crime-drama revolves around the murder of Maurizio, an Italian businessman and fashion trailblazer, orchestrated by his ex-wife. Trailer begins with highlighting the luxurious lifestyle of the Gucci family, which Gaga's Reggiani describes it perfectly by saying — "It was a name that sounded so sweet, so seductive, synonymous with worth, style, power, but that name was a curse, too."

Details

Many glimpses of scandals appear in the trailer

In the trailer, Reggiani advises Maurizio to not involve the family in his business. Further, it shows Paolo (was that Leto really?) taunting Maurizio that his wife is a "real firecracker." As many glimpses of scandals appear, the clip ends with a gun pointed toward someone. The trailer also mentions these words between scenes — "Money, Family, Power, Betrayal, Sex, Loyalty, Scandal, Ambition, Murder."

Performance

Both the leads, Gaga and Driver, are phenomenal in it

Academy Award-winner Gaga, who was last seen opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, is back onscreen to show her acting talent. Honestly, she is phenomenal in the trailer. And pairing her with another big talent — Driver — is going set the screen on fire. The Star Wars actor was recently seen in the trailer of Matt Damon's The Last Duel.

Quote

Did you know? Reggiani isn't happy with Gaga portraying her

Talking about Gaga and the film, Reggiani told an Italian news agency, "I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me."

Look

Try to find out Leto in the trailer

If you have seen Leto's movies, you would know that he can portray and literally become any character. And this time, the 49-year-old is unrecognizable, as he plays a middle-aged, bald Paolo Gucci. The Dallas Buyers Club actor has totally transformed his look and delivers a terrific performance in the trailer. House of Gucci also stars Jeremy Irons and Salma Hayek. So many gems!

Release Date

'House of Gucci' to premiere on November 24

Based on Sara Gay Forden's book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, the movie is expected to deal with Maurizio's murder investigation and how his wife was sentenced to 29 years in prison. She was, apparently, titled "Black Widow," in her 18 years in prison. Coming to the movie, it'll release in the US on November 24.