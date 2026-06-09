'House of the Dragon' returns June 21 with 73-minute premiere
Entertainment
House of the Dragon returns for its third season on June 21, 2026, and it's starting big: the premiere runs 73 minutes, tying the longest episode yet.
The extra time sets up the intense Battle of the Gullet, a turning point in the Targaryen civil war.
If you're in India, you can stream it from June 22 on JioHotstar.
Greens vs Blacks feud deepens
Season three dives deeper into the Greens vs. Blacks feud within House Targaryen.
Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra), Matt Smith (Daemon), and Olivia Cooke (Alicent) are back alongside Tom Glynn-Carney (King Aegon II) and Ewan Mitchell (Prince Aemond).
The fallout from this battle promises to shake up Westeros in a big way.