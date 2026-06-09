'House of the Dragon' returns June 21 with 73-minute premiere Entertainment Jun 09, 2026

House of the Dragon returns for its third season on June 21, 2026, and it's starting big: the premiere runs 73 minutes, tying the longest episode yet.

The extra time sets up the intense Battle of the Gullet, a turning point in the Targaryen civil war.

If you're in India, you can stream it from June 22 on JioHotstar.