Initiatives taken by Deepika Padukone toward betterment of mental health

Jul 27, 2021

Deepika Padukone launched the first audio festival, Care Package, last week

Mental health was never given much importance before, but now thankfully, it's become a significant talking point. All thanks to celebrities like Deepika Padukone who have opened up about depression, and have also encouraged others to do the same. And, not just discussing, she has also launched many initiatives like her first audio festival on Clubhouse, Care Package, which laid emphasis on mental health.

Reaction

Padukone's mere presence attracted 8,000 users; event highlighted her depression

Care Package, hosted on the invite-only social media app, conducted conversations around care and well-being of mental health. Curated by Padukone, whose mere presence attracted 8,000 users at one time leading to severs crashing, the event had her talking about what motivates her daily, and how she remains "mindful and present." The actress also noted that opening up about her depression helped her immensely.

Schedule

Audio event included three segments and a performance

Beginning with My Relationship with Self-care, the first segment's speakers were Padukone, Aarthi Ramamurthy, Raghava KK and Sriram Krishnan. The next was Breathe, By The Artidote and its speaker was Jovanny Varela. Padukone, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, Krishnan and Ramamurthy finished the session with Love and Care - How is it different. Singer Prateek Kuhad brought down the curtains on the event.

Instagram Post

Check out her invite post to the event here

Initiative

Padukone had launched 'Frontline Assist' for COVID-19 warriors

The Cocktail actress has been on the forefront of helping COVID-19 warriors like the doctors, nurses, other healthcare workers, police, etc. overcome stress and anxiety during the pandemic. For this, she announced a program titled Frontline Assist on Instagram, where her image read, "Under the program, LiveLoveLaugh will support Sangath's dedicated COVID-19 wellbeing centre with sale proceeds from The Deepika Padukone Closet."

Information

A helpline number was also given for free counseling

For this mission, her NGO Live Love Laugh joined hands with another NGO called Sangath, and together they would provide "community support via listening circles, free tele-counseling and mental health self-care resources." A helpline number was also given for the need of any counseling.

Instagram Post

This was the post about 'Frontline Assist'

Information

Before this, she had started a program for students, teachers

In 2016, Padukone's foundation launched You Are Not Alone. This program focused on the mental health of teachers and high school students, and included a session for students, in which talks were given to understand depression and encourage self-help. Sessions were also conducted for school authorities that would help them better identify the signs and symptoms of anxiety in students, and guide them accordingly.

Quote

'Schools can be the first line of defence'

"We believe that schools can be the first line of defence for emotional and mental health disorders in our youth. We could also help connect the schools to counseling organizations and independent counsellors if they need such help," the 35-year-old had said then.

NGO

The actress founded her NGO Live Love Laugh in 2015

Padukone started opening up about her depression phase in 2015, which had started a year before. While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress-producer revealed that she felt different one morning, and "felt a strange emptiness in my stomach." In that year, Padukone founded the Live Love Laugh Foundation — "an NGO working to reduce the stigma around mental health and spread awareness about it."

Quote

'It's important to live, love and laugh': Padukone

As support, the NGO provides training sessions and lecture series about mental health from "some of the best known thinkers and achievers." During the launch, she had said, "I know in the current scenario, we lead stressful lives but you have to keep reminding yourself that it is important to live, love and laugh. After all that is what life is all about."

Information

Recognition: Padukone had received Crystal Award at the WEF 2020

Her dedication and leadership toward making mental health an important discussion has been appreciated by all, her fans and critics. The Piku actress has even received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in 2020 for her contribution in spreading awareness about mental health.