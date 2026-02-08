How reality show 'Startup Singam' is transforming Tamil Nadu's startups
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu's startup scene is buzzing, thanks to the reality show Startup Singam.
Since its launch in January 2025, the show has helped founders like Kannan Hari—who left IT for palm jaggery—get noticed.
After his episode aired in March, Kannan's Palm Era saw sales jump from ₹3-4 lakh to a whopping ₹50 lakh a month by early 2026.
More than just a show
Startup Singam isn't just about TV fame—it connects startups with investors and helps them sharpen their pitches through bootcamps.
Founders like Arthi Raguram of Deyga are using the platform to reach new markets and networks.
For many young entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu, it's opening doors that were hard to access before.