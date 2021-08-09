Home / News / Entertainment News / Hrithik Roshan celebrates 18 years of 'Koi Mil Gaya'
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 18 years of 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 01:44 pm
Hrithik Roshan celebrates 18 years of 'Koi Mil Gaya'
'Koi Mil Gaya' was one of the biggest hits of the year, marking a turning point for Hrithik after his 2000 debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

Superstar Hrithik Roshan marked 18 years of his blockbuster science-fiction drama film Koi Mil Gaya and penned a letter to the film's character, Jaadoo, thanking it for filling his life with "happiness and magic." Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the 2003 film featured Hrithik as a developmentally disabled boy, Rohit, who befriends Jaadoo, an extraterrestrial being.

In this article
Film

The film was one of the biggest hits of 2003

Koi Mil Gaya was one of the biggest hits of the year, marking a turning point for the actor after his 2000 debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, also starring Ameesha Patel, and directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik took to Instagram and shared the note addressed to Jaadoo, along with stills from the film.

Character

Hrithik also wondered how Jaadoo would look like today

"To the one who filled Rohit's and personally my life with happiness and magic. He held Rohit's hand, healed his scars, and made him believe in miracles," the 47-year-old actor wrote on Sunday evening. Hrithik also teased his fans, asking them what the beloved character would look like today. "Jaadoo was merely three when he entered Rohit's life," he wrote.

Awards

'Koi Mil Gaya' had won three National Film Awards

"Eighteen years have passed by, he turns 21 today. Sometimes I wonder how he would look like today. What do you guys think? Happy birthday Jaadoo! (sic)," Hrithik further wrote. Also starring Preity Zinta, Rekha, and Rakesh Roshan (cameo), the film earned rave reviews and won three National Film Awards, including best film on other social issues, special effects, and choreography for Farah Khan.

Instagram Post

Here is Hrithik's Instagram post

Information

Hrithik announced 'Krrish 4' on 15th anniversary of the franchise

The film spawned a franchise, beginning with a sequel titled Krrish, which was released in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013. On the 15th anniversary of Krrish in June, Hrithik promised the return of the popular film series with a fourth movie.

