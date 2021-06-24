'Krrish 4': Jadoo returns; movie to revolve around time travel?

'Krrish 4' to revolve around time travel, and is bringing back Jadoo

Hrithik Roshan drove his fans crazy when he teased a possible Krrish reboot, while celebrating 15 years of his superhero character recently. The film was a sequel to Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), which was directed by Roshan's father, and was followed by Krrish 3 (2013). News has it Krrish 4 will revolve around time travel, and will also bring back our favorite alien, Jadoo.

Announcement

Roshan shared a video while announcing the reboot

He shared a small video on social media, where he can be seen leaping from a height, while donning his superhero alter-ego's costume. Roshan captioned it with, "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4." In a past interview, Roshan had said that he would pick Krrish 4 shoot right after completing filming of War, which released in 2019.

Instagram Post

This is how Roshan announced 'Krrish 4'

Details

'Makers have zeroed in on the concept of time travel'

A source close to the development said that this fourth edition will circle around time travel. "The makers are trying to build the universe in a way that the world of Koi Mil Gaya, and Krrish come together. While the idea of bringing Jadoo back is in place, the makers have zeroed in on the concept of time travel for this one," they said.

Reason

Here's why time travel will be the main point

"Krrish as a franchise has a strong sci-fi backdrop and there has been a gradual significance of time through all the films," the source added. "In Koi Mil Gaya, Rohit Mehra uses his father's equipment to communicate with Jadoo, whereas in Krrish, Rohit himself develops a Time Travel Machine, the object of interest. Time travel will be key to the story of Krrish 4."

Information

'Visual effect experts from the West' to be roped in?

Details about it are being kept under wraps, but Roshan's father and he have been "working on the script for a couple of years. A lot of it is already locked. The duo has also been in conversations with visual effect experts from the West."

Details

'Krrish 4' couldn't happen earlier because of Rakesh's cancer diagnosis

Rakesh Roshan, who had helmed the entire franchise till now, had announced the fourth film way back in 2018. He was aiming a 2020 Christmas release, which couldn't happen because Rakesh was diagnosed with an early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat, and had to undergo surgery in 2019. The actor then had said that they would start after his father recovers.