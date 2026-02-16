Hrithik Roshan reacts to Mulund Metro pillar collapse
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan shared his shock on Instagram after a Metro pillar collapse in Mulund killed Ramdhan Yadav and injured three others.
He wrote, "Heartbreaking and traumatic. My condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."
He also urged stronger safety measures for workers and the public.
Five contractor officials arrested
Around 12.15pm a part of an under-construction Metro Line 4 fell near Johnson & Johnson on LBS Road, crushing an autorickshaw.
Police have arrested five contractor officials over the incident.
Financial assistance for deceased's family
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the deceased's family, and investigations are underway.