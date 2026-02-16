Hrithik Roshan reacts to Mulund Metro pillar collapse Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Hrithik Roshan shared his shock on Instagram after a Metro pillar collapse in Mulund killed Ramdhan Yadav and injured three others.

He wrote, "Heartbreaking and traumatic. My condolences to the family of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

He also urged stronger safety measures for workers and the public.