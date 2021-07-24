Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Hungama 2' review: Paresh Rawal's character should be arrested! Period.
'Hungama 2' review: Paresh Rawal's character should be arrested! Period.

Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 02:50 pm
'Hungama 2' review: Paresh Rawal's character should be arrested! Period.
Priyadarshan-directorial 'Hungama 2' released on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar is now premiering Priyadarshan's directorial, Hungama 2. It stars Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal and Ashutosh Rana. The film is about Vaani who claims that her child's father is Aakash, and Radheshyam Tiwari who thinks his wife is pregnant with Aakash's baby. And to find the truth, a lot of chaos (Hungama) takes place. Here's our review.

Plot

What happens in the movie?

Now, Aakash wants to prove that he's not the father, while reminiscing his love for Vaani. But nobody asks why she kept mum for three years about the baby. Parallelly, Tiwari (Rawal) is after Aakash for "impregnating" his wife and being casual about the entire situation in front of him. Amid all the confusion, Rana tries to marry Aakash to his best friend's daughter.

Priyadarshan makes stalking seem normal and this isn't funny

In Hungama, Rawal's character is the one who doubts his wife. Now, in the second part, he's not only suspicious but also is a sexist and stalker. He believes every man thinks dirty, however, in reality, he's the one with issues. And, he also doesn't bother to ask his wife the truth, instead believes her "lover." Honestly, his character should be put behind bars.

Most satisfying scene: When Shetty Kundra's character slaps Tiwari

In the entire film, Shetty Kundra's character named Radha complains about her husband's (Rawal) problematic behavior, but she does nothing. However, in the end, she takes a stand and slaps him hard, which is, have to admit, the most satisfying scene in the film.

Even cameos by some talented actors couldn't save the movie

In an interview, Priyadarshan confirmed that Hungama 2 is based on Mohanlal's 1994 movie, Minnaram. He said the first half is inspired by the Malayalam film, not the other half. And the truth is the next half's storyline is just unbearable. It also features talented cameos — Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and the Hungama star Akshaye Khanna. Unfortunately, even they couldn't save the movie.

'Hungama 2' has nothing good to offer, gets 2 stars

Subhash's performance was decent, while Jafri overacted. The only actors who gave stellar performances were Rana and Tiku Talsania. Overall, Priyadarshan's directorial, Hungama 2, has nothing good to offer and can be skipped. But, if you can handle cringe comedy, dad jokes, stereotyping and awful song remakes, then one may give it a try. Don't say, we didn't warn you! Verdict: 2 stars.

