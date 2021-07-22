Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Pehli Baar' song is better than previous 'Hungama 2' tracks
'Pehli Baar' song is better than previous 'Hungama 2' tracks

Makers of Hungama 2 have dropped a new song Pehli Baar today. Starring Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash, it is a romantic track and far better than the previous songs of this comedy-drama, in which Anu Malik is the music composer. Benny Dayal has finally lent his voice to a better song in this movie, after Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0. Here's our review.

A feet-tapping love song that makes you feel good

Dayal has delivered many hits over the years. He is trying to recreate that same magic in Priyadarshan's upcoming film. His breezy and smooth voice makes one feel good and it is exactly what you'll achieve after listening to Pehli Baar. It is not a slow romantic song, but a feet-tapping love track. Malik's music blends beautifully with the Badtameez Dil singer's voice.

Only thing to watch in the video is scenic beauty

In the video, we see Subhash donning a huge red gown, standing in the middle of her college campus, when Jafri enters. He sees her and is mesmerized. He throws his hat and it lands right atop her! Bizarre? Watch the full video for more cliches (the famous palat trick is also used). Except for the scenic beauty, there's nothing good about this video.

Subhash, Jafri's overacting might kill your mood

Jafri isn't bad when it comes to acting, but coordinating his body language and syncing lips with the song seem a bit difficult for him. Subhash tries hard to express her emotions in this song, which somehow feels like overacting. And it's surprising because Subhash is a famous actress in the South film industry, who has won awards for Best Actress in the past.

Treat to ears, not much to eyes; gets 3-3.5

Hungama 2 premieres tomorrow on Disney+ Hotstar and it also stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The makers have released four songs till now and Pehli Baar wins the race. Although it is not much of a treat to the eyes, your ears won't complain. All credit goes to Dayal. Verdict: 3.5 stars (song), 3 stars (music video).

