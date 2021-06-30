'Hungama 2' to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 23

The film was slated to hit theaters on August 14 this year

Director Priyadarshan's comedy film Hungama 2 is set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday. The official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar shared the news of the film's release date along with a new poster. The film, a sequel to the director's 2003 hit comedy Hungama, was slated to hit theaters on August 14 this year.

Twitter Post

Disney+ Hotstar tweeted the news

Information

Makers chose an OTT release due to the pandemic

However, in May this year, the film's makers had said that Hungama 2 will skip theaters and release directly on an OTT platform as cinema houses remain shut due to the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Details

Trailer of the film will release on Thursday

The trailer of Hungama 2 will be unveiled on Thursday. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is returning for the sequel and he is joined by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash in the cast. Hungama 2 will also feature Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles. The shooting of the film wrapped up this year.

Film

Priyadarshan returns to Bollywood after a hiatus of eight years

The original film starred Rawal along with Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen. A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, Hungama 2 has also been produced by Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. Notably, the film will mark Priyadarshan's return to Bollywood after a hiatus of eight years. Shilpa also makes a comeback after a break of over 13 years.