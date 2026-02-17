Hyderabad: 2 men offer drug-laced 'prasadam' to Shiva idol

Police commissioner warns youth against such stunts

Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar called the act "disgraceful" and reminded everyone that stunts like these can lead to serious legal trouble.

He urged young people not to risk their future just for social media clout, saying, "not to sacrifice their golden future for momentary pleasures of 'likes and views.'"

The police have promised strict action and are investigating the case, stressing the importance of using social media responsibly.