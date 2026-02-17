Hyderabad: 2 men offer drug-laced 'prasadam' to Shiva idol
Hyderabad Police are cracking down after a video went viral showing two young men allegedly offering a drug-laced "prasadam" to a Lord Shiva idol during Mahashivratri.
The incident, filmed near a Shamshabad temple, sparked outrage and quickly caught the police's attention.
Police commissioner warns youth against such stunts
Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar called the act "disgraceful" and reminded everyone that stunts like these can lead to serious legal trouble.
He urged young people not to risk their future just for social media clout, saying, "not to sacrifice their golden future for momentary pleasures of 'likes and views.'"
The police have promised strict action and are investigating the case, stressing the importance of using social media responsibly.