'I Get A Kick Out Of You' review: Love-lane tour

Written by
Anamika Bharti
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 12:47 pm

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett collaborate, once again, this time for the Love For Sale album. The album, slated to release on October 1, gave early release to its first single, I Get A Kick Out Of You. Its poster features Bennett sitting on a chair holding a sketch, while Gaga is seen adjusting his bow and staring at the camera. Here's our review.

Gaga and Bennett are 'celebrating the songs of Cole Porter'

Gaga and Bennett's meaning of addiction is different than others

So, what makes you get a kick? For some, it's adventure and thrill. However, it's different for Gaga and Bennett. The music starts with Gaga's voice describing her life. She croons, "My story is much too sad to be told." Yet here she hums the story explaining what excites her the most. "Mere alcohol" doesn't even stand a chance to giving Gaga the "kick."

No kick is similar to what one gets from love

No kick is similar to what one gets from love
'I Get A Kick Out Of You' gives you the kick of love

People usually get addicted to drugs. But, lovers feel the opposite. Gaga hymns in the track explaining how even a sniff of cocaine terrifically bores her. But what excites her the most is just a glance at her lover's face. And, on the other hand, Bennett, voicing Gaga's lover, complains to his partner about not adoring his visible love for her.

The track sets both romantic and party mood

The track ends with, "You give me a one. I get a kick out of you." The song will make you travel your love life. Even if you don't have one, you will crave to get the feeling of such a "kick." I Get A Kick Out Of You can also be a party hymn because the music forces you to tap your feet.

Gaga-Bennett's version pays rich tribute to Porter; gets 4.5/5

'Love For Sale' album releases on October 1

I Get A Kick Out Of You has been written by Gaga-Bennett, while the latter has produced it. Both collaborated for Cheek to Cheek (2014) and this time they are here for "celebrating the songs of Cole Porter." If compared, both songs (by Porter and this duo) have the same effect, with a bit of musical twist. Watch it on YouTube. Verdict 4.5/5 stars.

