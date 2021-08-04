I have lots of good offers: Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta will next be seen in 'Dial 100' which will premiere on August 6 on ZEE5

Veteran actor Neena Gupta is on a roll in her second innings in Bollywood with acclaimed performances in movies like Mulk, Badhaai Ho!, and web series Panchayat, and hopes she continues to get good roles in the journey ahead. The 62-year-old actor, who will next be seen in Dial 100, says the upcoming crime thriller gave her an opportunity to play an interesting role.

Story

The film follows the story of a police officer

Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the film is a story of a police officer Nikhil Sood played by Manoj Bajpayee, who receives a call on the police helpline from a distressed woman played by Gupta, who wants to die by suicide. The call puts him in a difficult situation as the woman takes his wife played by Sakshi Tanwar and his son hostage.

Shooting

Grateful for all the roles coming my way: Gupta

Gupta, one of the most sought-after actors in the industry today, said she is "grateful" for all the roles that are coming her way. "I am very grateful that I am getting such nice parts. I am shooting for this film called Shiv Shastri Balboa with Anupam Kher and again, I have a very different role," she said.

Projects

She had initially turned down 'Dial 100'

"I also have the second season of Panchayat, Masaba Masaba, and a film on organ donation, where I play the main part. I have a lot of good offers but I am still very greedy," the National Award winner told PTI. The intriguing plotline and her role attracted her to Dial 100, though she had initially turned down the project.

Role

My role in 'Dial 100' is very different: Gupta

"The casting agent had told me that it is a revenge kind of a role, so I had said no because I don't do negative roles," the actor said. "Then I spoke to the producer and he told me about my role. It was very different from what I have done so far, that's why I said yes to it," she said.

Information

'Dial 100' will premiere on August 6 on ZEE5

Gupta said she is grateful to the director for giving her the correct note to play the character. Produced by Sony Pictures Films India and filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra's Alchemy Films, Dial 100 will premiere on August 6 on ZEE5.