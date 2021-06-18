I request producers to put some money on me: Sharad

Sharad Kelkar will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'

The Family Man gave Sharad Kelkar a chance to move beyond negative roles in films and on television. Now the actor, best known for his roles in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Laxmii, hopes the show further helps him break out of playing supporting roles. The 44-year-old actor said that he wants producers to take a chance on him.

'I would like to shoulder the burden of a project'

Sharad stars as Arvind, a friend-turned-colleague to Priyamani's Suchi in a recurring role in The Family Man, the Amazon Prime Video series. He is shown to be in love with Suchi's character. "I'm waiting for people to look at me when will people see that I'm also capable (enough)? I also want to take the burden (of a project) on my shoulders," he said.

Hopefully, I will do a big OTT show: Sharad

"On the series front, I haven't signed anything. Hopefully, I will do a big OTT show," Sharad told PTI in an interview. The actor, who made a successful transition from TV to films said, typecasting is common and producers are not entirely at fault as they have to think twice before putting their money into a project or an actor.

I have been typecast as a supporting actor: Sharad

"Also, the kind of films I have been doing, like supporting roles, there might be a thing that people consider me as a supporting actor. Typecasting happens. It is a humble request to all producers, consider me and put some money on me," he added.

'The Family Man' helped me break my 'negative' character image

For an outsider like him, Sharad said it has been a struggle to survive in the industry. The Family Man came to him at a time when he was receiving offers mostly to play negative roles. "I was doing villainous roles in films. I wanted to break free from this and didn't want to get typecast. I wanted to learn and grow," he said.

I was glad about working with Manoj Bajpayee: Sharad

"When Mukesh Chhabra offered me this role, I gave the audition and then had a meeting with Raj and DK, who are brilliant writers. I am glad I was getting to work with Manoj Bajpayee sir," Sharad said.

Sharad is portraying the central role in 'Deja Vu'

Sharad also said that he got to play the central role in National Award-winning director Abhijeet Warang's next film Deja Vu. "The film will be ready for release by this month-end. It is a psychological thriller and people will relate to it in today's time," he said. Sharad will next be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India.