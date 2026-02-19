'I love her': Donald Trump praises rapper Nicki Minaj
Entertainment
At a recent White House event for Black History Month, Donald Trump gave rapper Nicki Minaj a shoutout, saying, "I love her."
He even joked about her long nails and called her "beautiful," adding a playful touch to the moment.
This comes after Minaj publicly supported Trump and called herself his "biggest fan."
Nicki's impact on music scene
Nicki isn't just getting presidential compliments—she's been a major force in music for over a decade.
Known as the "Queen of Rap," she helped bring female rap back into the spotlight with hits like Super Bass and Starships, and her bold style and musical versatility have made her one of the most influential rappers of all time.