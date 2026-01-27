'I love Jewish people': Ye issues public apology for antisemitic remarks
Ye (formerly Kanye West) just took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to apologize for his past antisemitic comments.
He said, "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."
He also gave a nod to the Black community, calling them "the foundation of who I am."
What led up to this?
Ye's apology comes after years of controversy, including incidents in 2022 when he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt and attended a dinner with Nick Fuentes, and the release of a song called "Heil Hitler" in May 2025.
In his ad, Ye blamed bipolar disorder for his actions, saying he has struggled with the condition for years, and in his open letter he described "disconnected moments" and losing touch with reality during manic phases.
What's next for Ye?
He says he's now focused on recovery: sticking with medication, therapy, exercise, and clean living.
Instead of asking for sympathy, Ye is hoping for forgiveness as he tries to move forward.