'I love Jewish people': Ye issues public apology for antisemitic remarks Jan 27, 2026

Ye (formerly Kanye West) just took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to apologize for his past antisemitic comments.

He said, "I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

He also gave a nod to the Black community, calling them "the foundation of who I am."