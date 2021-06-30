I will not let go of a good script: Taapsee

Taapsee says she wanted to do 'Haseen Dillruba' because it was a love story and a thriller

There was a time when she had to pick the best from whatever was offered, but Taapsee Pannu says things have reversed now as she is getting to choose from "more diverse roles, scripts, and genres." The actor, whose Haseen Dillruba is coming out on Netflix on July 2, has back-to-back movies lined up, be it Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaara, or Shabaash Mithu.

"I think I am yet to reach that stage where I will work only in one or two movies a year," Taapsee said. I am selfish in this case so if I get a good script, I will not let it go whether that means working a little extra, or working for 300 days or more in a year, which I do, she added.

The Manmarziyaan star said she has worked hard to reach a stage in her career where she has the luxury to select projects. "I have really worked hard to be in this position where I have so much to choose from. There was a time when I had to select from the worst of the scripts for the sake of being visible," she said.

"I have seen those days, so now when I am getting to choose from more diverse roles, scripts, and genres, I don't want to become complacent," she said. Having previously worked in the Anurag Kashyap-directed Manmarziyaan, which Kanika Dhillon wrote, Pannu said she was immediately attracted to the writer's latest story Haseen Dillruba.

Set in a small town, the film explores a unique genre of a romantic thriller. "I wanted to do the film because it was a love story and a thriller, something that I have seen only in Hollywood," Taapsee said. "Since Kanika has written the story, I knew that the woman's part would be really good as I have worked with her," she said.

Haseen Dillruba, directed by Hasee toh Phasee fame Vinil Mathew and also starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles, will see Taapsee in the role of Rani Kashyap, a feisty woman who is a fan of a fictional Hindi crime novelist, Dinesh Pandit.

Under investigation as a suspect for the murder of her husband, Rani reveals details about their thorny marriage but that seems to further blur the truth about what happened. Playing Rani, a woman who is led by her heart and is honest to a fault, helped Taapsee explore the space of the so-called "anti-heroine" or the "not so likable" woman in Hindi cinema.

Taapsee, 33, said she is more than happy to belong to that space as the likeability of a woman's character in Hindi cinema, for the longest time, meant someone willing to prioritize others over her happiness.