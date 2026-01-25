'Identity crisis': Munawar Faruqui gets real about his acting debut Entertainment Jan 25, 2026

Comedian Munawar Faruqui just made his acting debut in the Amazon MX Player series First Copy, and he's being honest about how tough the switch from music and comedy to acting has been.

He shared, "Acting is a totally different form. Identity-wise, I felt stuck in between. What should people expect from me—shayari, music, comedy, acting? A lot of doubts came in."