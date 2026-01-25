'Identity crisis': Munawar Faruqui gets real about his acting debut
Comedian Munawar Faruqui just made his acting debut in the Amazon MX Player series First Copy, and he's being honest about how tough the switch from music and comedy to acting has been.
He shared, "Acting is a totally different form. Identity-wise, I felt stuck in between. What should people expect from me—shayari, music, comedy, acting? A lot of doubts came in."
Stepping into a new world
In First Copy, Munawar plays Arif—a Mumbai film pirate who rebuilds his empire.
When he first read the script, he admitted it shook his confidence: "I realized on the teaser shoot itself that this is not easy at all."
The show's second season release date is not mentioned in the source.
Juggling nerves and excitement
Munawar says acting feels like entering a whole new world: "Here, you're given a script and expected to play a character."
He admits he's both nervous and excited as the show's world gets bigger, darker and more personal.