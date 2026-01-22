'If it doesn't inspire him...': Manoj Muntashir on Javed Akhtar
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir is backing Javed Akhtar's choice to skip recreating the iconic "Sandese Aate Hain" for Border 2, saying, "Absolutely, he is right. If something does not inspire him and he feels he doesn't want to add anything to it, then as a writer and creator, it is completely his right. We respect that,"
Akhtar wrote the original song for the film Border.
Why did this come up?
Akhtar, who wrote the original Border song, was approached for Border 2. This time, he turned down the offer but gave his blessings to Muntashir and composer Mithoon for their new track "Ghar Kab Aaoge."
The song will feature in Border 2—a spiritual sequel set during the Indo-Pak War.
How's Border 2 doing?
Controversy aside, Border 2 has already sold 73,000 tickets in just one day of advance bookings and raked in ₹2.5cr.
The film hits theaters on 23 January 2026 and runs over three hours.