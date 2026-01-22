'If it doesn't inspire him...': Manoj Muntashir on Javed Akhtar Entertainment Jan 22, 2026

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir is backing Javed Akhtar's choice to skip recreating the iconic "Sandese Aate Hain" for Border 2, saying, "Absolutely, he is right. If something does not inspire him and he feels he doesn't want to add anything to it, then as a writer and creator, it is completely his right. We respect that,"

Akhtar wrote the original song for the film Border.